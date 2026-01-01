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2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary - Aluminum Wheels
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
35th Anniversary - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN 2C4RDGCG0KR790955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260249A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Unique Exterior Design, Stow'n Go, Remote Keyless Entry!
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.
It's Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is 35th Anniversary. This Grand Caravan was made for your family and comes with a touring suspension, unique aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control, all power windows and deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers make sure you stay in comfort and style no matter where you're going. This special package adds amazing value with the 35th Anniversary badge, bright metallic grille trim, 17-inch silver-colored wheels, a black cabin with Cranberry Wine stitching and piano black interior trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Unique Exterior Design, Stow'n Go, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGCG0KR790955.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
If a no-nonsense family hauler is what you're after, there are few options better than the Grand Caravan, says Car and Driver. This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.
It's Red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is 35th Anniversary. This Grand Caravan was made for your family and comes with a touring suspension, unique aluminum wheels, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone climate control, all power windows and deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers make sure you stay in comfort and style no matter where you're going. This special package adds amazing value with the 35th Anniversary badge, bright metallic grille trim, 17-inch silver-colored wheels, a black cabin with Cranberry Wine stitching and piano black interior trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Unique Exterior Design, Stow'n Go, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGCG0KR790955.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Stow'N Go
Unique Exterior Design
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan