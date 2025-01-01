Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2019 Ford Edge

171,107 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12408963

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

  1. 12408963
  2. 12408963
  3. 12408963
  4. 12408963
  5. 12408963
  6. 12408963
  7. 12408963
  8. 12408963
  9. 12408963
  10. 12408963
  11. 12408963
  12. 12408963
  13. 12408963
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
171,107KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K93KBC65522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4399A
  • Mileage 171,107 KM

Vehicle Description

Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 171,107 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Luxury AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Luxury AWD 92,141 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 PRIME SE AWD 35,901 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge