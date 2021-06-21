Menu
2019 Ford Edge

28,514 KM

Details Description Features

$35,379

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Titanium - AWD

Titanium - AWD

Location

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

28,514KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7526859
  • Stock #: TW2318a
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K93KBC52043

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET TINTED C.C. (MET)
  • Interior Colour Leather with Perforated Inserts - Ceramic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TW2318a
  • Mileage 28,514 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently traded with a clean carfax and in impecable condition! No pets no smells - very well cared for! The options are numerous 2.0L I4 Ecosport Engine, 8-Speed Auto Transmission, Auto Start/Stop, A/C Dual Zone Electronic, BLIS W/Cross Traffic, Intelligent Access, Lane Keeping System, MYKEY, Pre-Collission Assist W/AEB, Remote Vehicle Start, Reverse Camera System, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC3, Wireless Charging PAD, FordPASS/Connect, Cold Weather Package: Heated Steering Wheel, Floor Liners/Front & Rear, HTD Windshield Wiper DE-ICER. Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Tech Pkg
TITANIUM ELITE PACKAGE
I4 2.0L Ecoboost 250 HP (999) - Gas (W/300A 301A)
8-Speed Automatic Transmission (448) - Automatic
Burgundy Velvet Tinted C.C. (MET)

