WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2019 Ford Transit

88,797 KM

Details Description Features

$47,688

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon

12700194

2019 Ford Transit

Passenger Wagon

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$47,688

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,797KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FBAX2XG8KKB37133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 88,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Power Windows

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
2019 Ford Transit