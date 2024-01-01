$30,238+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Canyon
SLE 4x4 - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
2019 GMC Canyon
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$30,238
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,502KM
VIN 1GTG6CEN5K1258871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,502 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, EZ Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera!
This 2019 GMC Canyon offers an exceptionally quiet and roomy interior that is further complemented with premium professional grade materials. This 2019 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all-in-one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a Professional Grade GMC pickup. Capable, versatile and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a package that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want to have a pickup truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and will provide you with better fuel economy. Where ever you and your family go, go confidently in this GMC Canyon that personifies GMC's attitude and dedication to precision.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,502 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Canyon's trim level is SLE 4x4. This SLE Canyon is a great step up from the base model, adding some amazing features and technology like an EZ lift and lower tailgate, front fog lamps, available 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, a leather- wrapped steering wheel with audio controls and remote keyless entry. Additional features include a fully boxed frame for less flex over rough terrain, aluminum wheels, signature LED lamps, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display paired with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak with trailer sway control, a unique CornerStep rear bumper, a 6-way power driver seat, traction control and an HD rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Ez Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera, Power Seat, Touchscreen.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $231.26 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
4G LTE
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
