This 2019 GMC Canyon doesn't compromise between power, efficiency, and style. This 2019 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all in one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want a truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 10,168 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Canyon's trim level is SLE 4x4. This SLE Canyon 4x4 adds trailering assist guides, an Autotrac 2 speed transfer case, black recovery hooks, and a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls to the amazing technology of the SLE trim like heated power side mirrors, EZ lift and lower tailgate, fog lamps, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, auto dimming rear view mirror, and remote keyless entry on top of the standard features like StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, CornerStep rear bumper, daytime running lamps, halogen headlamps with LED accents, Driver Information Centre, power driver seat, rear underseat storage, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, and two charge only USB ports. Stay connected and entertained with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, voice command pass through to phone, and USB and aux jacks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi 4g, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.
Vehicle Features
Remote Keyless Entry
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio, HD
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Fog Lamps
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft with manual recline
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan after trial. ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
