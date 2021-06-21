Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Canyon

10,168 KM

Details Description Features

$40,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Canyon

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4 - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Canyon

SLE 4x4 - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$40,000

+ taxes & licensing

10,168KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7443212
  • Stock #: 410779A
  • VIN: 1GTG6CEN7K1260511

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 410779A
  • Mileage 10,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi 4G, Remote Keyless Entry!

This 2019 GMC Canyon doesn't compromise between power, efficiency, and style. This 2019 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2019 GMC Canyon is built around the idea of a all in one work truck, providing the durability and premium detail you expect from a GMC pickup. Capable, versatile, and entirely refined, this mid-size Canyon balances power and technology in a design that is spacious and efficient. Whether you need a pickup truck for some occasional hauling, off-road fun, or you just want a truck, this premium GMC Canyon fits the bill. It has almost as much capability as its bigger counterparts, but it's easier to maneuver, easier to park, and returns better fuel economy. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 10,168 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Canyon's trim level is SLE 4x4. This SLE Canyon 4x4 adds trailering assist guides, an Autotrac 2 speed transfer case, black recovery hooks, and a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls to the amazing technology of the SLE trim like heated power side mirrors, EZ lift and lower tailgate, fog lamps, 4G WiFi, GMC Connected Access, auto dimming rear view mirror, and remote keyless entry on top of the standard features like StabiliTrak electronic stability control, aluminum wheels, CornerStep rear bumper, daytime running lamps, halogen headlamps with LED accents, Driver Information Centre, power driver seat, rear underseat storage, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, and two charge only USB ports. Stay connected and entertained with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, voice command pass through to phone, and USB and aux jacks. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi 4g, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Siriusxm.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $278.21 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Remote Keyless Entry
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio, HD
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Fog Lamps
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
CornerStep, rear bumper
Door handles, body-colour
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Fog lamps, front
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Console, overhead
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Mouldings, chrome beltline
Wifi 4G
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, multi-colour
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed Autotrac
Differential, automatic locking rear
Frame, fully-boxed
Steering, electric power-assist
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires gas engine and (E63) pickup box.)
Mirror, spotter, located in corner of driver-side outside mirror
Glass, windshield shade band
Handles, door release, front and rear, Chrome
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Interior trim, aluminum
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
Instrument panel, soft-touch materials
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior, dual reading
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm)
HD Rear Vision Camera
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual, fore/aft with manual recline
Microphones, Driver side and Passenger side
Headlamps, halogen projector-type with LED signature
Wheel, spare, 16" x 7" (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Tow/Haul Mode (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine. Standard on Crew Cab Long Box models.)
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for te...
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar service and data plan after trial. ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Hitch Guidance, trailering assist guideline (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 40,805 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2003 Toyota Corolla CE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Honda Accord Cr...
 196,025 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory