Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

45,853 KM

Details Description Features

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE - Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited SLE - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

45,853KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7674871
  • Stock #: 410826A
  • VIN: 2GTV2MEC7K1108312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!

For an amazing driving experience in an outstandingly capable truck, you can't find a better value than this Sierra 1500 Limited. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra an all around complete package. Style meets substance inside this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 45,853 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is SLE. Getting this SLE 1500 Limited will up your style and interior functionality with and 8 inch touchscreen, 4GLTE WiFi, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB and aux inputs for infotainment. Other tech features include a 4.2 inch customizable Driver Information Centre, rear view camera, leather steering wheel, under seat storage, rear folding bench seat, Teen Driver technology, GMC Connected services with OnStar, remote keyless entry for comfort and driver assistance. The exterior is stylish and cool with chrome bumpers, cornerstep rear bumper, EZ lift and lower tailgate, LED accents, heated power outside mirrors, automatic locking rear differential, external engine and transmission oil coolers, StabiliTrak stability control system, trailering equipment including receiver and 4 and 7 pin connectors, full size spare, and active grille shutters make sure there's no job your Sierra Limited can't take on. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Wifi 4g, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $271.25 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

remote start
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Grille surround, chrome
Mirror caps, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear View Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
SiriusXM
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Wifi 4G
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD model.)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Colour.)
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Volkswagen Pass...
 71,175 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Forester...
 70,633 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory