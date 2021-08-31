Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, SiriusXM!
For an amazing driving experience in an outstandingly capable truck, you can't find a better value than this Sierra 1500 Limited. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 GMC Sierra Limited expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to it's stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra an all around complete package. Style meets substance inside this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited.This Double Cab 4X4 pickup has 45,853 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500 Limited's trim level is SLE. Getting this SLE 1500 Limited will up your style and interior functionality with and 8 inch touchscreen, 4GLTE WiFi, SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB and aux inputs for infotainment. Other tech features include a 4.2 inch customizable Driver Information Centre, rear view camera, leather steering wheel, under seat storage, rear folding bench seat, Teen Driver technology, GMC Connected services with OnStar, remote keyless entry for comfort and driver assistance. The exterior is stylish and cool with chrome bumpers, cornerstep rear bumper, EZ lift and lower tailgate, LED accents, heated power outside mirrors, automatic locking rear differential, external engine and transmission oil coolers, StabiliTrak stability control system, trailering equipment including receiver and 4 and 7 pin connectors, full size spare, and active grille shutters make sure there's no job your Sierra Limited can't take on. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Wifi 4g, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
remote start
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
6-Speaker Audio System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Rear View Camera
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
SiriusXM
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser for ten...
