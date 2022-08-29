Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

42,326 KM

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2019 GMC Terrain

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT Collision claim, priced to sell!

2019 GMC Terrain

SLT Collision claim, priced to sell!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

42,326KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9247051
  Stock #: P6101
  VIN: 3GKALVEX7KL157551

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 42,326 KM

Vehicle Description

$9200 collision claim, repaired to manufacturer specs! Priced accordingly!! Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G WiFi, Cr
This GMC Terrain was fully redesigned in 2018 and makes a strong case as one of the best compact crossovers on the market. This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 42,326 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather heated front seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $214.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
POWER SEAT
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Rear View Camera
Teen Driver
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
LED Lights
4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

