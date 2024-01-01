Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> Everything about this Hyundai Elantra GT makes sense, says Autoguide.com. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This hatchback has 107,045 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Elantra GTs trim level is Luxury AT. The Luxury trim is a nice upgrade for this humble compact while still being a great value. It comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start, aluminum wheels, and more.<br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2019 Hyundai Elantra

107,045 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Luxury at

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Luxury at

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,045KM
VIN KMHH35LE9KU100460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,045 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels

Everything about this Hyundai Elantra GT makes sense, says Autoguide.com. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This hatchback has 107,045 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is Luxury AT. The Luxury trim is a nice upgrade for this humble compact while still being a great value. It comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start, aluminum wheels, and more.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Cadillac XT5 Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, AWD, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 68,596 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kia Forte EX for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Kia Forte EX 52,013 KM $18,695 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Luxury LUXURY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Cadillac XT5 Luxury LUXURY, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL 57,125 KM $30,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Elantra