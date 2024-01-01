$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Luxury at
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Luxury at
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,045KM
VIN KMHH35LE9KU100460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,045 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels
Everything about this Hyundai Elantra GT makes sense, says Autoguide.com. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 Elantra GT is the latest member to join the Hyundai Elantra family. This sporty hatchback was designed in Europe and fine-tuned on the infamous Nürburgring race circuit in Germany. Experience precise and responsive handling for a rewarding drive on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything else in between.This hatchback has 107,045 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is Luxury AT. The Luxury trim is a nice upgrade for this humble compact while still being a great value. It comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, push-button start, aluminum wheels, and more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Hyundai Elantra