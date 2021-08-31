2019 Hyundai KONA

$19,500 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 8 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7595530

Stock #: 410795A

VIN: KM8K2CAA9KU363478

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,854 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Full Carpet Floor Covering Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Convenience Proximity Key Exterior Variable Intermittent Wipers Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Roof Rack Rails Only Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Blind Spot Detection SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers 3.648 Axle Ratio 50 L Fuel Tank 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Tires: 215/55R17 All-Season Black Rear Bumper w/Body-Coloured Bumper Insert Engine: 2.0L Atkinson Cycle MPI 4-Cylinder -inc: engine cover and hood insulator Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Aluminum Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating GVWR: 1,900 kgs 930# Maximum Payload Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw) Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot

