A new breed of SUV designed to take on the city, introducing the 2019 Hyundai KONA! This 2019 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This SUV has 64,854 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is Preferred. This trim level is a step above the lower Essential trim line and comes with a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, larger aluminum wheels and a proximity key for easy keyless starts. You will also get heated seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear view camera, bluetooth and cruise control. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Blind Spot Detection, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Proximity Key
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment and 3 stage heating
GVWR: 1,900 kgs
930# Maximum Payload
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 7.0" colour LCD touch-screen display, 6 speakers, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Bluetooth controls, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay w/wired connection and iPod/USB/MP3 auxillary input jack
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
