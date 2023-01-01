2019 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10422651

10422651 Stock #: 230520A

230520A VIN: KM8J3CAL4KU061770

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 230520A

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.