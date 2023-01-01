2019 Infiniti QX60

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 2 , 0 3 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9619915

9619915 Stock #: PL0502

PL0502 VIN: 5N1DL0MMXKC567531

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PL0502

Mileage 42,032 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Sunroof, Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Monitoring, Active Braking, Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.