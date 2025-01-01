$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
LIMITED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3C4NJDCB4KT618757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250335A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless n' Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Cruise Control, Touch Screen
This all new 2019 Jeep Compass is sure to impress, with exceptionally good looks, a comfortable interior and loads of space. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Compass's trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your 4x4 SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, HID headlamps and LED taillights, a navigation system with the all new UConnect 4 multimedia system. This system features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. You'll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black interior and exterior accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless n'Go plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB4KT618757.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
2019 Jeep Compass