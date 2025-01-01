Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless n Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Cruise Control, Touch Screen</b><br> <br> This all new 2019 Jeep Compass is sure to impress, with exceptionally good looks, a comfortable interior and loads of space. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>From the first look inside this amazing SUV, youll know that youre surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Compasss trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your 4x4 SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, HID headlamps and LED taillights, a navigation system with the all new UConnect 4 multimedia system. This system features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. Youll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black interior and exterior accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless nGo plus so much more.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB4KT618757 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB4KT618757</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2019 Jeep Compass

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle
12450667

2019 Jeep Compass

LIMITED

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 3C4NJDCB4KT618757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250335A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless n' Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Cruise Control, Touch Screen

This all new 2019 Jeep Compass is sure to impress, with exceptionally good looks, a comfortable interior and loads of space. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Compass's trim level is Limited. If you want the best and most luxurious features in your 4x4 SUV, then this Compass Limited is the one for you. Features include heated leather seats, HID headlamps and LED taillights, a navigation system with the all new UConnect 4 multimedia system. This system features a large 8.4 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth steaming audio and Apple CarPlay and or Android Auto. You'll also get a remote engine start system, gloss black interior and exterior accents, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Parkview, and remote keyless entry with Keyless n'Go plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDCB4KT618757.



We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2014 Ford F-150 Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2014 Ford F-150 Platinum - Sunroof - Navigation 123,540 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Highlander 4WD V6 5A for sale in Nepean, ON
2013 Toyota Highlander 4WD V6 5A 175,348 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, SUPER CRUISE NIGHT VISION for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade Sport Platinum SPORT PLATINUM, SUPER CRUISE NIGHT VISION 57,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-8550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2019 Jeep Compass