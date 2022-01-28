Menu
2019 Kia Forte

57,214 KM

$18,959

$18,959

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

Sedan LX

2019 Kia Forte

Sedan LX

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$18,959

57,214KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8189454
  • Stock #: T2926a
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD1KE081940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hyper Blue (MET)
  • Interior Colour Cloth - Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2926a
  • Mileage 57,214 KM

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-XXXX

613-903-6994

