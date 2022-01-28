$18,959+ tax & licensing
$18,959
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
613-903-6994
2019 Kia Forte
Sedan LX
Location
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
57,214KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8189454
- Stock #: T2926a
- VIN: 3KPF24AD1KE081940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hyper Blue (MET)
- Interior Colour Cloth - Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 57,214 KM
