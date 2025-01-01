Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. <span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.</span></p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information </p>

2019 Kia Sorento

147,637 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sorento

LX FWD

Watch This Vehicle
12312809

2019 Kia Sorento

LX FWD

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,637KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPG4A36KG433278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,637 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GX AUTO FWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Mazda CX-5 GX AUTO FWD 87,049 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Volt Hatchback for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Chevrolet Volt Hatchback 106,725 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn I4 Auto GL w/Sport Pkg for sale in Orleans, ON
2010 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn I4 Auto GL w/Sport Pkg 184,977 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento