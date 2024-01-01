$25,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
SPORT HSE 4WD
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3882B
- Mileage 48,120 KM
Vehicle Description
* 2.0L 4cyl - 237HP - 251 FT-LB * All Wheel Drive * 9-Speed Automatic * Multi-Zone Air Conditioning * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Memory Seats * Push Start Button * Navigation System * Back up Camera * Panoramic roof with shade * Power tailgate
Vehicle Features
