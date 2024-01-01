Menu
Account
Sign In
* 2.0L 4cyl - 237HP - 251 FT-LB * All Wheel Drive * 9-Speed Automatic * Multi-Zone Air Conditioning * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Memory Seats * Push Start Button * Navigation System * Back up Camera * Panoramic roof with shade * Power tailgate

2019 Land Rover Discovery

48,120 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Land Rover Discovery

SPORT HSE 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Discovery

SPORT HSE 4WD

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 11747259
  2. 11747259
  3. 11747259
  4. 11747259
  5. 11747259
  6. 11747259
  7. 11747259
  8. 11747259
  9. 11747259
  10. 11747259
  11. 11747259
  12. 11747259
  13. 11747259
  14. 11747259
  15. 11747259
  16. 11747259
  17. 11747259
  18. 11747259
  19. 11747259
  20. 11747259
  21. 11747259
  22. 11747259
  23. 11747259
  24. 11747259
  25. 11747259
  26. 11747259
  27. 11747259
  28. 11747259
Contact Seller

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,120KM
VIN SALCR2FX8KH795573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3882B
  • Mileage 48,120 KM

Vehicle Description

* 2.0L 4cyl - 237HP - 251 FT-LB * All Wheel Drive * 9-Speed Automatic * Multi-Zone Air Conditioning * Heated Front & Rear Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Memory Seats * Push Start Button * Navigation System * Back up Camera * Panoramic roof with shade * Power tailgate

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Diversity antenna

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Comfort

Front dual zone A/C

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Departure angle: 26 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Approach angle: 23 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Speakers: 10
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy highway: 9.3L/100 km
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/ unlimited distance
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Front tires: 235/60VR18.0
Rear tires: 235/60VR18.0
Emergency communication system: InControl Protect
Parking sensors: front and rear
Proximity key: push button start only
Front legroom: 1,068mm (42.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,458mm (57.4)
Transmission: 9 speed automatic
Fuel economy combined: 10.5L/100 km
Rear seats Folding position: flip forward cushion/seatback
Front headroom: 1,021mm (40.2)
Fuel economy city: 11.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: CommandShift
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Tracker system: InControl Protect
Towing capacity: 2,000kg (4,409lbs)
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,796kg (3,960lbs)
Horsepower: 237hp @ 5,500RPM
Fuel tank capacity: 68.5L
Torque: 251 lb.-ft. @ 1,250RPM
Engine horsepower: 237hp @ 5,500RPM
Engine torque: 251 lb.-ft. @ 1,250RPM
Maintenance warranty: 12 months/16,000km
Engine bore x stroke: 83.0mm x 92.4mm (3.27 x 3.64)
Rear headroom: 984mm (38.7)
Exterior length: 4,589mm (180.7)
Exterior body width: 1,894mm (74.6)
Exterior height: 1,724mm (67.9)
Wheelbase: 2,741mm (107.9)
Rear legroom: 999mm (39.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,431mm (56.3)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,698 L (60 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 829 L (29 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Drive type: All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) four-wheel
GVWR: 2,504kg (5,520lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz for sale in Orléans, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox Awd 4dr Ltz 84,817 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4 for sale in Orléans, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab 4x4 34,748 KM $37,888 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum Sedan for sale in Orléans, ON
2021 Nissan Altima 2.5 Platinum Sedan 49,235 KM $25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Discovery