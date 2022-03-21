Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

57,746 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

GS AWD - LOW KM! AWD, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

57,746KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8875613
  • Stock #: 22059
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM8K1597758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,746 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Check out this FULLY LOADED Mazda CX-5! This one has all the features you are looking for including: all wheel drive, sunroof, leather/suede seats, heated seats, heated steering wheel, bluetooth, push-button start, power driver seat, back-up camera and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $243 bi-weekly with $0 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $30995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
BLUETOOTH
POWER GROUP
ALLOY WHEELS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

