2019 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Auto FWD
Location
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
51,470KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10401663
- Stock #: H0116
- VIN: 3MZBPACL2KM114689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,470 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Speakers: 8
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Interior maximum cargo volume: 374 L (13 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 374 L (13 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 947mm (37.3)
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Exterior height: 1,445mm (56.9)
Fuel economy city: 8.8L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 7.8L/100 km
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Front hiproom: 1,387mm (54.6)
Rear legroom: 891mm (35.1)
Front legroom: 1,075mm (42.3)
Exterior body width: 1,797mm (70.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,414mm (55.7)
Primary LCD size: 8.8
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Rear shoulder room: 1,359mm (53.5)
Front headroom: 965mm (38.0)
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)
Horsepower: 186hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior length: 4,662mm (183.5)
Wheelbase: 2,726mm (107.3)
Rear hiproom: 1,292mm (50.9)
Engine horsepower: 186hp @ 6,000RPM
Curb weight: 1,378kg (3,038lbs)
GVWR: 1,804kg (3,977lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
