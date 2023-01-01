$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Nissan Frontier
2019 Nissan Frontier
Pro-4X
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10128420
- Stock #: 230318A
- VIN: 1N6AD0EV7KN884342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour RED/GRAPH CLOTH SEATING
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 230318A
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Frontier is still as bold and uncompromising as ever. This 2019 Nissan Frontier is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With modern comforts, extremely robust engineering and genuine reliability, this 2019 Nissan Frontier is more than capable of handling everything thrown at it. Whether you crave off-road thrills or a trusty worksite companion, this Nissan Frontier has you covered. If you desire a mid-size truck with everything you need, look no further than the Nissan Frontier.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 261HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Frontier's trim level is PRO-4X. This Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is made to tackle the trail with a Dana 44 rear axle, electronic locking rear differential, and Bilstein off-road performance shocks. This awesome truck also has auto on/off headlights, fog lights, a rear sonar parking aid system, spray on bedliner, aluminum wheels, remote keyless entry, power locks and windows, heated power side mirrors, rear view camera, cruise control, dual zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto dimming rear view mirror, and second row under seat storage. Stay connected with modern technology like a 7 inch color display with voice recognition for NissanConnect, navigation, smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Sirius XM, hands free texting assistant, Bluetooth hands free phone system and audio streaming, AM/FM audio with 4 speakers, USB and aux inputs, and steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Siriusxm, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Bed Liner, Fog Lamps.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Bed Liner, Fog Lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8