$17,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV - Proximity Key
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
93,196KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CP5CU7KL532522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240091A
- Mileage 93,196 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!
The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 93,196 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV rewards you with a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $18539 - Our Price is just $17999!
The Nissan Kicks defines value, efficiency, and capability in a stylish package. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 93,196 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV rewards you with a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Jaguar F-PACE Premium 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Kicks SV - Proximity Key 93,196 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
2022 Genesis G70 3.3T Sport - Brembo Brakes 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Nissan Kicks