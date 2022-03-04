2019 Nissan Kicks

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 3 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8656699

8656699 Stock #: 220253A

220253A VIN: 3N1CP5CU7KL485072

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 220253A

Mileage 59,355 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.