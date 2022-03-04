$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
59,355KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8656699
- Stock #: 220253A
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU7KL485072
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,355 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatile, stylish, and comfortable, this 2019 Nissan Kicks is sure to never cramp your style. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.This SUV has 59,355 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This top-of-the-range Nissan Kicks SR features a delightful Bose premium audio system, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, in addition to a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more.
This top-of-the-range Nissan Kicks SR features a delightful Bose premium audio system, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, in addition to a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more.
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8