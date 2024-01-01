Menu
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio, Navigation, Electric Vehicle!

This exciting Nissan Leaf proves that EVs dont have to be drab and uninspiring. This 2019 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Long before notable companies promised EV motoring for the masses, the Nissan Leaf was quietly offering just that. This exciting EV offers an extremely comfortable ride and an aggressive regenerative braking mode that offers the convenience of one-pedal driving. A spacious cabin with room for plenty of cargo makes the 2019 Leaf a well-rounded electric vehicle with every-day usability. If you want to take the plunge into the world of EVs, this Nissan Leaf is the perfect car.This hatchback has 80,000 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our LEAFs trim level is SL. This top shelf Leaf SL is ready to impress, with an upgraded electric motor with fast charging, a sonorous Bose premium audio system, a vivid 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM streaming radio, heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, piano black and metal interior accents, and dazzling LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams. Occupant safety is assured with blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and a vivid 360-degree camera system. Additional features include automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, leatherette interior panels, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio, Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Leather Seats, Seats.

2019 Nissan Leaf

80,000 KM

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

Used
80,000KM
VIN 1N4BZ1CP6KC317043

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio, Navigation, Electric Vehicle!

This exciting Nissan Leaf proves that EVs don't have to be drab and uninspiring. This 2019 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Long before notable companies promised EV motoring for the masses, the Nissan Leaf was quietly offering just that. This exciting EV offers an extremely comfortable ride and an aggressive regenerative braking mode that offers the convenience of one-pedal driving. A spacious cabin with room for plenty of cargo makes the 2019 Leaf a well-rounded electric vehicle with every-day usability. If you want to take the plunge into the world of EVs, this Nissan Leaf is the perfect car.This hatchback has 80,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our LEAF's trim level is SL. This top shelf Leaf SL is ready to impress, with an upgraded electric motor with fast charging, a sonorous Bose premium audio system, a vivid 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM streaming radio, heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, piano black and metal interior accents, and dazzling LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams. Occupant safety is assured with blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and a vivid 360-degree camera system. Additional features include automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, leatherette interior panels, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio, Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Leather Seats, Seats.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto

Safety

Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

SEATS
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Electric Vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
