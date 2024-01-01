$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Leaf
SL - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,000KM
VIN 1N4BZ1CP6KC317043
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio, Navigation, Electric Vehicle!
This exciting Nissan Leaf proves that EVs don't have to be drab and uninspiring. This 2019 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Long before notable companies promised EV motoring for the masses, the Nissan Leaf was quietly offering just that. This exciting EV offers an extremely comfortable ride and an aggressive regenerative braking mode that offers the convenience of one-pedal driving. A spacious cabin with room for plenty of cargo makes the 2019 Leaf a well-rounded electric vehicle with every-day usability. If you want to take the plunge into the world of EVs, this Nissan Leaf is the perfect car.This hatchback has 80,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our LEAF's trim level is SL. This top shelf Leaf SL is ready to impress, with an upgraded electric motor with fast charging, a sonorous Bose premium audio system, a vivid 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM streaming radio, heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats with lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, piano black and metal interior accents, and dazzling LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams. Occupant safety is assured with blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and a vivid 360-degree camera system. Additional features include automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry with push button start, leatherette interior panels, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio, Navigation, Electric Vehicle, Leather Seats, Seats.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
SEATS
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Electric Vehicle
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2019 Nissan Leaf