2019 Nissan Micra
SR - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
73,146KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP7KL223887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,146 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows!
Efficient and perfectly-sized, this subcompact Nissan Micra is ready to rule the city streets. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 73,146 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Micra's trim level is SR. This range-topping offers Micra SR fog lights, unique exterior chrome accents, piano black and metal-look interior trim, power heated outside mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and a leather steering wheel with audio controls. Connectivity is handled by a vibrant 7-inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
driver armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way driver's seat and 4-way adjustable passenger's seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
47-Amp/Hr 470CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
41 L Fuel Tank
4.08 AXLE RATIO
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Wheels: 16" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P185/55R16 AS
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2019 Nissan Micra