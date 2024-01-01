$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Murano
SV AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
2019 Nissan Murano
SV AWD - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5N1AZ2MS7KN105847
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
This 2019 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is SV AWD. Stepping up to this Murano SUV rewards you with a full-time all-wheel-drive system, punchy performance, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Liftgate.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Nissan Murano