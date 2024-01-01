$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Murano
SL AWD
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
95,479KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MS5KN164556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240024A
- Mileage 95,479 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control
This Nissan Murano features an eye-catching design, a plush cabin, and high-tech standard features. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This SUV has 95,479 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Murano's trim level is SL AWD. This Murano SL sweetens the deal, with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, premium heated and power-adjustable leather bucket seats, adaptive cruise control, unique exterior styling, a full-time all-wheel-drive system, and express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel, and heated front bucket seats with power-adjustment for the driver seat, and lumbar support for both. Other features include LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights, proximity keyless entry with push button start, cruise control with steering-mounted controls, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
