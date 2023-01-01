Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

75,739 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

4x4 SV Tech

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

$31,888

+ taxes & licensing

75,739KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9843596
  • Stock #: H0063
  • VIN: 5N1DR2MM4KC578955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0063
  • Mileage 75,739 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally purchased 7 seat SV with navigation, heated seats and heated steering wheel, usb for front and rear passengers, smart road safety systems, dual climate zone, smart key and push button start, remote starter, 2nd and 3rd row fold flat seats, hitch and wiring and trailer brake, winter tires and rims and much more. Call us for more information or to book a viewing.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Diversity antenna
turn-by-turn navigation directions

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
3rd row seats: bench
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Front tires: 235/65TR18.0
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Rear tires: 235/65TR18.0
Parking sensors: rear
Departure angle: 22 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 16 deg
Interior cargo volume: 453 L (16 cu.ft.)
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Fuel tank capacity: 74.0L
Turning radius: 5.9m (19.4')
Approach angle: 15 deg
Fuel economy highway: 8.9L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy city: 12.1L/100 km
Towing capacity: 2,722kg (6,001lbs)
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Front legroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Rear hiproom: 1,425mm (56.1)
Fuel economy combined: 10.7L/100 km
GVWR: 2,715kg (5,986lbs)
Rear legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,534mm (60.4)
Ground clearance (min): 178mm (7.0)
3rd row headroom: 960mm (37.8)
Passenger volume: 4,468L (157.8 cu.ft.)
Wheelbase: 2,900mm (114.2)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,543mm (60.7)
3rd row legroom: 781mm (30.7)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 2,260 L (80 cu.ft.)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,449mm (57.0)
Front headroom: 1,072mm (42.2)
Front hiproom: 1,442mm (56.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,066mm (42.0)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 81.0mm (3.78 x 3.19)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
Horsepower: 284hp @ 6,400RPM
Torque: 259 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 284hp @ 6,400RPM
Engine torque: 259 lb.-ft. @ 4,800RPM
Exterior length: 5,042mm (198.5)
Exterior body width: 1,963mm (77.3)
Exterior height: 1,914mm (75.4)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Curb weight: 2,018kg (4,449lbs)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Engine litres: 3.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Remote engine start: keyfob and smart device only (subscription required)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

