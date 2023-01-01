2019 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10460271

10460271 Stock #: 230460A

230460A VIN: JN1BJ1CP3KW225455

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 230460A

Mileage 0 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Features Additional Features Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Mitigation, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key, SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.