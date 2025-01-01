Menu
<b>Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> This Nissan Qashqai is a nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive technology features. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>The 2019 Qashqai is the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate lifes daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moments notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and bold design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. Theres plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. Its black in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=1fRVwTXO0UCbW1H9gMaBF3/vNQ4j56FJ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Qashqais trim level is SV. Upgrading to this Qashqai SV rewards you with an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, piano black interior trim inserts, proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start, automatic headlights, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Additional features include blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection. <br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2019 Nissan Qashqai

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

VIN JN1BJ1CP6KW238622

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

This Nissan Qashqai is a nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive technology features. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The 2019 Qashqai is the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and bold design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. Upgrading to this Qashqai SV rewards you with an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, piano black interior trim inserts, proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start, automatic headlights, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Additional features include blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

