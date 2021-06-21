2019 Nissan Qashqai

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7464117

7464117 Stock #: PL0253

PL0253 VIN: JN1BJ1CP2KW225043

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Exterior Aluminum Wheels Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels w/Silver Accents Chrome Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Safety Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Interior Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Electric Power-Assist Steering Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features SPLASH GUARDS Bucket front seats 110 amp alternator Blind Spot Detection Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera 55 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel NissanConnect Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 6.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Tires: 215/60R17 All-Season Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode GVWR: 1,910 kgs (4,211 lbs) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

