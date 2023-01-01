$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Used
- Listing ID: 10156986
- Stock #: PL0560
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC788725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour STEEL/GRAPH CLOTH SEATING
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator Ce véhicule était auparavant utilisé comme véhicule de démonstration.
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Rogue continues in its tradition of sleek exterior styling, a plush cabin, and practical capability. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rogue's trim level is SL. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets, able to almost completely drive itself with assistive programs like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST self driving program, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, auto on/off headlights, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and memory settings, motion activated hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with intelligent climate control preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument display cluster, hands free texting assistant, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, leather seats, heated power front seats with memory settings, and an auto dimming rear view mirror while a 7 inch touchscreen with navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth calling and streaming, and aux and USB inputs through a premium Bose sound system keeps you connected. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Active Steering, Full Range Adaptive Cruise, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ProPILOT ASSIST, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, Active Steering, Full Range Adaptive Cruise, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
