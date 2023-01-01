Menu
Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

83,290KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV9KC707818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230394A
  • Mileage 83,290 KM

Disclosures

Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Vehicle Description

ProPILOT ASSIST, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hands Free Liftgate, Remote Start, 360 Degree Camera, Active Steering, Full Range Adaptive Cruise, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Compare at $26779 - Our Price is just $25999!

With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 83,290 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL w/Platinum & Reserve Interior Pkg. Option this fully decked Rogue SL with the Platinum & Reserve Interior package, and be rewarded with premium seating upholstery with immaculate diamond-quilted leather, an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, a power liftgate with rear cargo access, intelligent LED headlights with inbuilt daytime running lights and automatic high beams, a sonorous Bose premium audio system, onboard navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and power-adjustable heated seats with lumbar support and memory function. Additional features include blind-spot detection, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, lane-keeping assist, front pedestrian braking, forward and rear collision mitigation, parking sensors, a 360-degree camera with aerial view, dual-zone climate control, proximity keyless entry with remote start, leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and so much more.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Nissan Rogue