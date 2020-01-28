Low Mileage!



With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.



With a great price point and even greater value, the Nissan Rogue was built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, assistance, and pure quality. This low mileage SUV has just 6,496 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Rogue's trim level is AWD SL. This Rogue SL is as safe as it gets, able to almost completely drive itself with assistive programs like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, moving object detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, rear emergency braking and collision intervention, rear sonar, Nissan ProPILOT ASSIST self driving program, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. Style and comfort abound with aluminum wheels, LED lighting, auto on/off headlights, high beam assist, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and memory settings, motion activated hands free liftgate, power sunroof, remote start with intelligent climate control preheating/precooling, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument display cluster, hands free texting assistant, AroundView 360 degree camera, remote keyless entry, dual zone automatic climate control, heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, leather seats, heated power front seats with memory settings, and an auto dimming rear view mirror while a 7 inch touchscreen with navigation, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth calling and streaming, and aux and USB inputs through a premium Bose sound system keeps you connected.





Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.