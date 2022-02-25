$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2019 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Used
- Listing ID: 8277999
- Stock #: PL0340
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3KC739650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2019 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a great price point and even greater value, the Nissan Rogue was built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, assistance, and pure quality. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. This Rogue SV comes with some amazing safety and driver assistance programs like intelligent trace control that applies braking to turning side for added control, active ride control adjusts suspension damping for different applications, and intelligent engine braking that uses the motor to reduce brake wear, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, lane departure warning with emergency intervention, intelligent adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. This SUV is also equipped with loads of style and comfort with aluminum wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillights, auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, UV reducing solar glass, remote start, sport mode with manual shifter, Advanced Drive-Assist instrument display cluster, hands free texting assistant, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise controls, mood lighting, heated front seats, and power drivers seat while a 7 inch display with NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth calling and streaming, MP3/WMA/CD playback, aux and and USB inputs keeps you connected and entertained.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8