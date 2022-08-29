2019 Nissan Rogue

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 7 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9320869

9320869 Stock #: PL0478

PL0478 VIN: 5N1AT2MT5KC721553

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PL0478

Mileage 35,731 KM Disclosures Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.