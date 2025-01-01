2019 RAM 1500 Classic

Menu
Your new Truck awaits!!! Why pay the INSANE prices new car dealers are asking for brand new trucks these days when you can get maximum value for your dollar!!?? Check out this ONE OWNER 2019 RAM 1500 quad cab with 4WD and 3.6L engine. Features include: power group, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $187 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,695KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FG3KS590770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 159,695 KM

Vehicle Description

Your new Truck awaits!!! Why pay the INSANE prices new car dealers are asking for brand new trucks these days when you can get maximum value for your dollar!!?? Check out this ONE OWNER 2019 RAM 1500 quad cab with 4WD and 3.6L engine. Features include: power group, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $187 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
