$23,995+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST 4WD, QUAD CAB, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, CLEAN!
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
ST 4WD, QUAD CAB, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP, CLEAN!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 159,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Your new Truck awaits!!! Why pay the INSANE prices new car dealers are asking for brand new trucks these days when you can get maximum value for your dollar!!?? Check out this ONE OWNER 2019 RAM 1500 quad cab with 4WD and 3.6L engine. Features include: power group, bluetooth hands-free, back-up camera, SiriusXM satellite radio, alloy wheels, remote keyless entry and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified select pre-owned, which includes: 100-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, Ontario safety certificate, Available Luxe Assurance Package, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale) and FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles)! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $187 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $23995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676