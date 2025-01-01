Menu
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Headlights, Memory Seats, Tri-Zone Climate Control</b><br> <br> This 2019 Subaru Ascent is a three-row crossover for families looking to grow, but not grow out of the outdoorsy brand. This 2019 Subaru Ascent is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>Introducing the 3-row, family-sized SUV as envisioned by Subaru - the 2019 Subaru Ascent. This new mid-size SUV showcases the performance, reliability, safety and value youve come to expect from Subaru, but in an entirely different kind of package. This Ascent offers seating for up to 8 passengers, a supremely comfortable ride and generous interior space - but also delivers levels of all-road/all-weather capability and handling prowess that are completely unexpected from the typical 3-row SUV. The 2019 Subaru Ascent: comfort, convenience, adventure and peace-of-mind for the whole family. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Ascents trim level is Limited w/ Captains Chair. The Limited trim turns up the luxury and style for this Ascent. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, 20-inch alloy wheels, steering responsive LED headlights, an 8-inch infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, leather seats which are heated in the first and second rows, a heated steering wheel, a power liftgate, blind spot monitoring, EyeSight driver assist system, and more.<br> <br/><br>We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, were always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawas number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we dont have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250337A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2019 Subaru ASCENT