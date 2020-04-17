Menu
2019 Subaru WRX

STI - Low Mileage

2019 Subaru WRX

STI - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4882638
  • Stock #: P5600
  • VIN: JF1VA2R66K9803373
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

The 2019 Subaru WRX keeps all of the authentic power of its boxer engine and all-wheel-drive, while keeping your whole family safe and comfortable. This 2019 Subaru WRX is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Introducing the 2019 Subaru WRX, the latest version of the performance sedan with serious motorsport credentials and legendary all-road / all-weather capability. This unique sedan boasts aggressive exterior styling and sporty interior accents to go along with surprising everyday comfort, cargo space, safety, and versatility. Unique in a sea of sameness, this fast paced and family friendly sedan sports the legendary technologies that have created a loyal fan base around the world namely, the turbocharged SUBARU BOXER engines and Subaru Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. This low mileage sedan has just 15,250 kms. It's grey in colour. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm




Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Rocker Panel Extensions
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Valet Function
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tracker System
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
  • Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
  • Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Streaming Audio
  • 3.90 axle ratio
  • Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
  • 60 L Fuel Tank
  • Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, high-performance, high-pressure turbocharger, high capacity intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse, hill holder system, standard flywheel and hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch
  • Passenger Seat
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
  • 40-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
  • Leather Gear Shifter Material
  • Full-Time All-Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

