2019 Subaru WRX

- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Powertrain
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
- Convenience
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Rocker Panel Extensions
- 110 amp alternator
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Valet Function
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tracker System
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Sport Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
- Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Streaming Audio
- 3.90 axle ratio
- Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
- 60 L Fuel Tank
- Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Boxer -inc: Horizontally-opposed, high-performance, high-pressure turbocharger, high capacity intercooler, Electronic Throttle Control and Dual Active Valve Control System
- Transmission: 6-Speed Close Ratio Manual -inc: Fully synchronized including reverse, hill holder system, standard flywheel and hydraulically operated, dry single plate disc clutch
- Passenger Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Ultrasuede Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert
- 40-Amp/Hr 390CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
- Leather Gear Shifter Material
- Full-Time All-Wheel
