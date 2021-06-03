Menu
2019 Toyota Camry

133,125 KM

Details Description Features

$18,359

$18,359 + tax & licensing
$18,359

$18,359 + taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

4-Door Sedan LE 8A

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$18,359

$18,359 + taxes & licensing

133,125KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7160719
  Stock #: T2562a
  VIN: 4T1B11HK4KU188563

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Celestial Silver Met
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # T2562a
  Mileage 133,125 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner well cared for Camry with a clean carfax! This vehicle has new front & rear brakes, new all-season tires and has been rust proofed! There is a scuff on the right side of the front bumper caused by rubbing a snow bank. Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency service today by calling 613 841-8700 for your safe test drive!

Vehicle Features

LE Package
Rust protection application

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

