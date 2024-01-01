$20,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
CE 2 sets of tires!!!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
92,347KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE0KC229143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,347 KM
Vehicle Description
Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera!
With a sleek design, modern tech and standard Toyota Safety Sense this Toyota Corolla is ready to create something unforgettable. This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Loaded with premium safety features, this Toyota Corolla also offers assertive style and performance that thrills. Thanks to it's powerful yet efficient engine, this amazing compact sedan yeilds incredible fuel economy in a fun to drive package. With seating for five and a folding rear seat, it comes with plenty of extra space for family, friends or extra cargo when needed.This sedan has 92,347 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is CE. This impressive Corolla CE includes Bi-LED headlights, a sleek 6.1 inch touchscreen display featuring USB 2.0 ports, advanced voice recognition, 6 speakers, wireless streaming audio, SIRI Eyes Free and a useful rear view camera. Additional features include Toyota Safety Sense, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure warning with steering assist, power windows, power adjustable heated mirrors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Led Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Streaming Audio, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $152.96 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Keep Assist
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Toyota Safety Sense
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Toyota Corolla