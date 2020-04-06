1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Low Mileage!
The compact that outsold many cars in its class worldwide. Its no wonder this 2019 Toyota Corolla is still a peoples favorite. This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Eleven generations make the Corolla a car that is known for its quality and reliability. This 2019 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful, efficient engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a good choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This low mileage sedan has just 18,661 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. This SE adds some amazing luxury to this Corolla with heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, keyless entry, sporty exterior styling with a spoiler and chrome accents, and side mirror turn signals to the base model features like Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, SIRI EyesFree, 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo, multi information display, rear view back up camera, illuminated entry, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, power windows front and rear, power door locks, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, power adjustable heated mirrors and more.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
