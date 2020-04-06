Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

SE - Low Mileage

2019 Toyota Corolla

SE - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

$18,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,661KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4859565
  • Stock #: 390721A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0KC163838
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage!

The compact that outsold many cars in its class worldwide. Its no wonder this 2019 Toyota Corolla is still a peoples favorite. This 2019 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Eleven generations make the Corolla a car that is known for its quality and reliability. This 2019 Toyota Corolla with its sharp styling and powerful, efficient engine is a great value considering it will keep rolling for miles and miles without letting you down. Loaded with premium safety features, this compact sedan is definitely a good choice for a small yet comfortable family car. This low mileage sedan has just 18,661 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Corolla's trim level is SE. This SE adds some amazing luxury to this Corolla with heated front seats, a leather wrapped steering wheel, automatic climate control, keyless entry, sporty exterior styling with a spoiler and chrome accents, and side mirror turn signals to the base model features like Bluetooth capability, voice activation technology, lane departure alert, pre collision system with pedestrian detection, dynamic radar cruise control, SIRI EyesFree, 6.1 inch display, 6 speaker stereo, multi information display, rear view back up camera, illuminated entry, LED lighting with automatic headlamps, power windows front and rear, power door locks, remote trunk release, engine immobilizer, power adjustable heated mirrors and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.19 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 80 amp alternator
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Distance Pacing
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Toyota Safety Sense P
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

