2019 Toyota Corolla

Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

80 amp alternator

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

50 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Distance Pacing

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Toyota Safety Sense P

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Engine: 1.8L 4-Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.