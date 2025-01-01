Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:rgb( 58 , 80 , 95 )>Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p>

2019 Toyota RAV4

177,495 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid Limited

Watch This Vehicle
12761376

2019 Toyota RAV4

AWD Hybrid Limited

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

  1. 12761376
  2. 12761376
  3. 12761376
  4. 12761376
  5. 12761376
  6. 12761376
  7. 12761376
  8. 12761376
  9. 12761376
  10. 12761376
  11. 12761376
  12. 12761376
  13. 12761376
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,495KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3DWRFVXKW007334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4587A
  • Mileage 177,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Thinking of saving money? This motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT for sale in Orleans, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SXT 141,710 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid Limited for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 AWD Hybrid Limited 177,495 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 75,050 KM $39,868 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2019 Toyota RAV4