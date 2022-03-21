$36,809+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,809
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
613-903-6994
2019 Toyota RAV4
2019 Toyota RAV4
AWD XLE
Location
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
$36,809
+ taxes & licensing
43,080KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8788280
- Stock #: T2911a
- VIN: 2T3R1RFV6KW026807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # T2911a
- Mileage 43,080 KM
Vehicle Description
Recenty traded one-owner SUV with a clean carfax and second set of winter wheels! This vehicle is in showroom condition with the exception of some small scratches on the right rear wheel well plastic molding. Come experience our T3 Total Transaction Transparency Service today by booking your safe test drive 613 841-8700! Home of the Wolfsburg Crest Club winner 3 years running!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen
Taylor Creek Volkswagen
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1