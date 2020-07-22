2019 Volkswagen Atlas

+ taxes & licensing
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
Check out the new VW Atlas Highline with 4-Motion all-wheel drive! This unit has it all! It’s a 7 seater and it comes very nicely equipped Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, sunroof, cooled seats, and with four driving modes, Automatic post-Collision Braking System and more! We select only the best previous rental vehicles for our inventory! When you purchase a CPO vehicle from Taylor Creeek VW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book your test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!
