Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

40,214 KM

Details Description

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Highline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5391260
  • Stock #: TC0476
  • VIN: 1V2MR2CA3KC573577

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

40,214KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Perforated Vienna Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # TC0476
  • Mileage 40,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the new VW Atlas Highline with 4-Motion all-wheel drive! This unit has it all! It’s a 7 seater and it comes very nicely equipped Bluetooth, heated seats, backup camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, sunroof, cooled seats, and with four driving modes, Automatic post-Collision Braking System and more! We select only the best previous rental vehicles for our inventory! When you purchase a CPO vehicle from Taylor Creeek VW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book your test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 81,789 KM
$12,909 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti Q50 3....
 47,750 KM
$24,759 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 58,452 KM
$16,709 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory