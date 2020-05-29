Menu
Account
Sign In
$19,959

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.4T Comfortline 8sp at w/Tip

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.4T Comfortline 8sp at w/Tip

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$19,959

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,387KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5134538
  • Stock #: TC0466
  • VIN: 3VWG57AU4KM022879
Exterior Colour
Pure White
Interior Colour
Titan Black- Cloth
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic

This previous daily rental comes accident free in the Comfortline Trim! When you purchase a CPO vehicle from Taylor Creek VW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book you test drive today at 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2016 Volkswagen Golf...
 61,254 KM
$21,909 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 189,546 KM
$7,259 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 49,865 KM
$18,959 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory