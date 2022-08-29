Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Golf

36,054 KM

Details Description

$32,759

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,759

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Golf

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0t 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0t 6sp

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

Contact Seller

$32,759

+ taxes & licensing

36,054KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9282526
  • Stock #: TC0675
  • VIN: 3VW5T7AU1KM011092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # TC0675
  • Mileage 36,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Recenlty acquired GTI in very good condition! Vehicle has a small carfax of $700. HEN YOU PURCHASE A CPO VEHICLE FROM TAYLOR CREEK VW YOU GET: minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 4.99% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Taylor Creek Volkswagen

2015 Volkswagen Golf...
 58,257 KM
$20,859 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 42,123 KM
$29,959 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 67,318 KM
$22,509 + tax & lic

Email Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

Call Dealer

613-903-XXXX

(click to show)

613-903-6994

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory