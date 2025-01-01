Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this clean Jetta, another great German sedan with the essentials you need, bluetooth, rearview cam, clean report!! Dont miss out on this excellent VW, wont last long!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333;>Priced at ONLY $ bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% OR cash purchase price of $ (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></strong></p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

67,976 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
13196243

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline AUTO

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1763663991320
  2. 1763663991796
  3. 1763663992283
  4. 1763663992726
  5. 1763663993131
  6. 1763663993612
  7. 1763663994032
  8. 1763663994453
  9. 1763663994874
  10. 1763663995271
  11. 1763663995713
  12. 1763663996149
  13. 1763663996574
  14. 1763663997010
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,976KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU6KM265235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this clean Jetta, another great German sedan with the essentials you need, bluetooth, rearview cam, clean report!! Don't miss out on this excellent VW, won't last long!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $ bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% OR cash purchase price of $ (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring ONLY 31K! LEATHER, SUNROOF, 19
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring ONLY 31K! LEATHER, SUNROOF, 19" WHLS 31,919 KM $27,797 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac CT4 Sport AWD, BOSE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, MASSAGE SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Cadillac CT4 Sport AWD, BOSE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, MASSAGE SEATS! 82,514 KM $34,787 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring ONLY 19K!, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, BOSE! for sale in Orleans, ON
2024 Buick Encore GX Sport Touring ONLY 19K!, PANO ROOF, LEATHER, BOSE! 19,165 KM $32,601 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2019 Volkswagen Jetta