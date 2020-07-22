2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
613-903-6994
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
+ taxes & licensing
We select only the best previous rental vehciles for resale. Save thousands of dollars on this 2019 Tiguan. In fact, at this price you will save the equivalent of more than a year's depreciation expense. When you purchase a CPO vehicle from Taylor Creek VW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book your test drive appointment today by calling 613 841-8700!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1