2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

43,258 KM

$24,909

+ tax & licensing
Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 2.0 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

  • Listing ID: 5391266
  • Stock #: TC0475
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX7KM174809

43,258KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,258 KM

Vehicle Description

We select only the best previous rental vehciles for resale. Save thousands of dollars on this 2019 Tiguan. In fact, at this price you will save the equivalent of more than a year's depreciation expense. When you purchase a CPO vehicle from Taylor Creek VW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report. Book your test drive appointment today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE

