2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

+ taxes & licensing
613-903-6994
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1
613-903-6994
+ taxes & licensing
One-owner vehicle recently traded with a small $5,000 carfax! Vehicle was repaired in our shop and we have the invoice supporting a lifetime warranty on the repairs. This Tiguan with the Silk Blue Exterior coupled with Storm Grey Interior in Comfortline trim with Navagation is very eligant! You really need to see it in person! When you purchase a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1