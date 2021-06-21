Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

29,051 KM

Details Description Features

$29,859

+ tax & licensing
$29,859

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

613-903-6994

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline 2.0T 8sp at w/Tip 4M

Location

Taylor Creek Volkswagen

1221 Trim Road, Orleans, ON K4A 0G1

613-903-6994

$29,859

+ taxes & licensing

29,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7472499
  • Stock #: T2749A
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX1KM189217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silk Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Storm Grey Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # T2749A
  • Mileage 29,051 KM

Vehicle Description

One-owner vehicle recently traded with a small $5,000 carfax! Vehicle was repaired in our shop and we have the invoice supporting a lifetime warranty on the repairs. This Tiguan with the Silk Blue Exterior coupled with Storm Grey Interior in Comfortline trim with Navagation is very eligant! You really need to see it in person! When you purchase a CPO vehicle from TCVW you get a minimum 6 months roadside assistance|112 point VW Certified inspection| VW OEM parts| low financing rates from 0.9% VW Finance| Manufacturer's warranty upgrade eligibility| full tank of gas|30 day exchange program| complete vehicle history including CarFax report! Book your safe test drive today by calling 613 841-8700!

Vehicle Features

Discover Media Navigation Package

