2020 Buick Enclave
ESSENCE, ST PKG, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, BOSE AUDIO!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 78,438 KM
Vehicle Description
COMPARE AT OVER $60,000 NEW!!!! This fully-equipped 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with ST package has it all!! Features include: power panoramic sunroof, power front seats, heated front seats, Bose audio system, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start, bluetooth hands-free, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, power rear hatch, 2nd row captain's seats, and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32750 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
