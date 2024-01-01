Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMPARE AT OVER $60,000 NEW!!!! This fully-equipped 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with ST package has it all!! Features include: power panoramic sunroof, power front seats, heated front seats, Bose audio system, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start, bluetooth hands-free, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, power rear hatch, 2nd row captains seats, and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32750 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2020 Buick Enclave

78,438 KM

Details Description Features

$32,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Buick Enclave

ESSENCE, ST PKG, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, BOSE AUDIO!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Enclave

ESSENCE, ST PKG, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, BOSE AUDIO!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1724936919
  2. 1724936918
  3. 1724936919
  4. 1724936918
  5. 1724936919
  6. 1724936918
  7. 1724936919
  8. 1724936918
  9. 1724936919
  10. 1724936918
  11. 1724936919
  12. 1724936918
  13. 1724936919
  14. 1724936919
  15. 1724936918
  16. 1724936918
  17. 1724936918
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,438KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GAEVAKW0LJ186248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 78,438 KM

Vehicle Description

COMPARE AT OVER $60,000 NEW!!!! This fully-equipped 2020 Buick Enclave Essence with ST package has it all!! Features include: power panoramic sunroof, power front seats, heated front seats, Bose audio system, navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, remote start, bluetooth hands-free, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, power rear hatch, 2nd row captain's seats, and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $238 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32750 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

NAVIGATION
BOSE AUDIO
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
POWER SEATS
HEATED SEATS
REMOTE START
APPLE CARPLAY
ANROID AUTO
BACK-UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE
REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT
BLIND SPOT MONITOR

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, A/C, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GL, AUTO, A/C, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUSXM! 114,089 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent SE HATCHBACK, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, A/C, LOADED! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent SE HATCHBACK, ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS, A/C, LOADED! 118,911 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 SXT, HEMI V8, 4WD, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SXT, HEMI V8, 4WD, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP! 141,950 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,750

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Enclave